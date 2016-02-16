FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European shares rise as energy and mining stocks climb
#Market News
February 16, 2016 / 8:15 AM / 2 years ago

European shares rise as energy and mining stocks climb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - European stock markets rose on Tuesday, helped by stronger energy stocks which gained ground as oil prices surged on the possibility of output cuts.

Mining stocks also advanced, lifted by a rally in copper prices, while shares in Anglo American climbed more than 6 percent after the firm’s underlying earnings did not fall as much as some had feared.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.7 percent, building on a 6 percent rise made over the last two sessions.

Shares in Vodafone slipped slightly after the British phone network operator agreed to combine operations in the Netherlands with Liberty Global, with Vodafone paying 1 billion euros ($1.12 billion) in cash to Liberty.

However, shares in French telecoms group Orange rose 1.1 percent after Orange returned to core profit growth a year earlier than planned. Orange added it was still in talks to buy Bouygues Telecom. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

