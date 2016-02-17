FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European shares regain ground, helped by Credit Agricole update
February 17, 2016

European shares regain ground, helped by Credit Agricole update

LONDON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Wednesday, boosted by well received results from Credit Agricole and Schneider Electric.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.4 percent at 1,267.11 points, having slipped 0.4 percent in the previous session.

Credit Agricole was up around 5 percent after it beat expectations with its results and promised stable investor returns and a solid capital base in the future as the French bank outlined plans to simplify its much-criticised ownership structure.

Schneider Electric was also up 5 percent after results. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Atul Prakash)

