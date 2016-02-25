FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European shares rebound as Lloyds and Seadrill rally
#Market News
February 25, 2016 / 8:15 AM / 2 years ago

European shares rebound as Lloyds and Seadrill rally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - European shares rebounded on Thursday from losses earlier in the week, as some solid corporate results from the likes of Seadrill and British bank Lloyds lifted stock markets.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which had fallen around 4 percent in the previous two sessions, rose 1.3 percent.

Britain’s FTSE 100 advanced 1.8 percent, Germany’s DAX rose 0.8 percent while France’s CAC climbed 1.4 percent.

Lloyds surged 9.1 percent after announcing a special dividend payment and higher profits, while shares in Seadrill also advanced 6.7 percent as investors welcomed a refinancing plan at the rig company.

However, Zodiac Aerospace slumped 24 percent after announcing a profit warning.

According to Thomson Reuters StarMine data, 53 percent of companies on the European STOXX 600 index have met or beaten market expectations with their fourth quarter results, while 47 percent have missed market forecasts. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alistair Smout)

