FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
London Stock Exchange rally helps European shares hit 1-month high
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 1, 2016 / 8:30 AM / 2 years ago

London Stock Exchange rally helps European shares hit 1-month high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - European shares extended the previous session’s gains to set a one-month high on Tuesday, with London Stock Exchange leading the market higher after Intercontinental Exchange confirmed a possible counter bid for LSE.

Some investors also expected that downbeat data showing activity in China’s manufacturing sector shrank more sharply than expected in February would prompt the authorities to announce further stimulus measures.

Shares in London Stock Exchange Group surged 7.5 percent, leading the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which rose 0.3 percent to its highest level in nearly one month after gaining 0.7 percent in the previous session.

However, Barclays fell 7.3 percent after the bank reported a 2 percent fall in full-year adjusted pre-tax profit and unveiled plans to simplify its UK and international operations. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.