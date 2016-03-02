FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European shares rise as miners gain on China stimulus
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
March 2, 2016 / 8:21 AM / 2 years ago

European shares rise as miners gain on China stimulus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 2 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Wednesday as gains in mining stocks enabled stock markets to recover further from their sharp losses earlier in the year.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which had risen in the last four sessions, advanced 0.7 percent.

The euro zone’s blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index and Britain’s FTSE 100 also climbed 0.6 percent.

World stock markets slumped at the start of 2016 on concerns about a slowdown in China, the world’s second-biggest economy and a leading consumer of metals and oils.

But new economic stimulus measures from China lifted mining stocks on Wednesday as copper prices also climbed. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
