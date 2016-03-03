FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares slip back after five day winning streak
Sections
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 3, 2016 / 8:25 AM / 2 years ago

European shares slip back after five day winning streak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 3 (Reuters) - European shares fell back on Thursday, with chemicals maker Evonik among the worst performers, as investors took a breather after five straight days of gains brought a top European equity index to a one-month high.

By 0820 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.2 percent at 1,339.76 points.

Evonik was the top loser, down 6 percent, after it flagged a 19 percent decline in 2016 adjusted core earnings, hurt by falling prices at its poultry feed ingredients business, its main profit driver last year.

Sportswear maker Adidas also fell 1.2 percent after reporting a larger than-expected net loss of 44 million euros for the fourth quarter as sales rose 15 percent, broadly in line with expectations.

Miners, however, were up 1.7 percent as London copper prices hit their highest since mid-November. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.