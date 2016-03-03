European shares snap winning streak as Evonik and health stocks fall

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.5 percent

By Danilo Masoni

MILAN, March 3 (Reuters) - European shares fell back on Thursday, with chemicals maker Evonik and major healthcare stocks among the worst performers, halting a run of five straight days of gains.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which had reached a one-month high this week, declined 0.5 percent, as did the euro zone’s blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index.

Evonik slid 6 percent after flagging a decline in 2016 adjusted core earnings.

Major healthcare stocks such as Roche and GlaxoSmithKline also fell after credit rating agency Moody’s cut its outlook on the global pharmaceuticals industry to “stable” from “positive”.

After a turbulent start to the year due to worries about global growth and the health of the banking sector, European stock markets have had a recent rally as oil prices recovered and fears over a U.S. economic slowdown abated.

However, the FTSEurofirst remains down 7 percent so far in 2016, and some analysts said more signs that the global economy was on a firmer footing were needed to push markets higher.

“For markets to continue to move higher more good data, especially out of the U.S., will be needed,” said Markus Huber, a trader at City of London Markets.

JC Decaux surged 5.9 percent after the French advertising company forecast organic revenue growth of around 9 percent in the first quarter of this year and proposed a 12 percent hike in its 2015 dividend.

Aerospace engineering group Rolls Royce also rose 5 percent, lifted by a price target upgrade from investment bank Jefferies.

