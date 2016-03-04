European shares rise after U.S jobs report, led by miners

* Gemalto surges after results

* Firmer metals prices boost mining stocks

* Carige leads Italian banks lower (Adds details, updates prices)

By Danilo Masoni and Sudip Kar-Gupta

MILAN/LONDON, March 4 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Friday after strong U.S jobs data eased concerns of a possible recession in the world’s largest economy, with Gemalto lifted by solid results and miners boosted by firmer metal prices.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which had risen in five of the last six sessions, was up 0.6 percent by 1452 GMT. The euro zone’s Euro STOXX 50 index was up 0.85 percent.

U.S. employment gains surged in February, the clearest sign yet of labor market strength that could further ease fears the economy was heading into recession and allow the Federal Reserve to gradually raise interest rates this year.

“Risk mood is on and concerns over a recession are starting to disappear,” said Consultinvest fund manager Enrico Vaccari.

European stocks have rallied after a rocky start to 2016, as oil prices recovered and fears over a U.S. economic slowdown abated. Nevertheless, the FTSEurofirst remains down around 7 percent since the start of the year.

“The recession fears were overdone. The market panicked in January and went into risk-off mode too quickly. I was buying back in January and February, although I‘m not adding any more for now,” said Clairinvest fund manager Ion-Marc Valahu.

Gemalto rose 12.5 percent after it reported a rise in annual profits. Mining stocks such as Glencore and Antofagasta advanced, helped by a rally in the prices of major industrial metals.

Shares in Oslo-listed Seadrill jumped 27 percent, scoring its seventh straight day of gains, which analysts linked to firmer oil prices.

Carnegie analyst Johan Stroem said a move by U.S.-listed British rival Noble Corp to buy back bonds also helped shares in Seadrill, which has said it will present a refinancing plan in the first half to address its $10 billion of debt.

Auto stocks were also up for the seventh straight sessions, as low valuations after a recent sell-off attracted some investors.

Banca Carige fell 10 percent after the European Central Bank asked the lender to draw up a new business plan, putting pressure on all Italian banks. Monte Paschi and UniCredit both fell more than 2.5 percent.

(Additional reporting by Ole Petter in Oslo; Editing by Richard Balmforth)