European shares fall but set for third month of gains

(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets for site in development. See the bottom of the report for more details) Adds details, updates prices)

* STOXX 600 falls but set for third month of gains

* Volkswagen loses ground after Q1 earnings

* ArcelorMittal lifted by Rabobank upgrade on stock

By Sudip Kar-Gupta and Danilo Masoni

LONDON/MILAN, May 31 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Tuesday, hit by weakness among banking stocks and Volkswagen whose shares retreated after the German carmaker reported first-quarter earnings.

The pan-European STOXX 600 and FTSEurofirst 300 indexes were both down by around 0.6 percent, although they were on track for their third consecutive month of gains and their best month since last November.

VW fell 1.7 percent and was weighing on rivals such as BMW and Renault.

VW posted a surprise increase in first-quarter operating profit, as the carmaker pushes ahead with steps to overcome its diesel emissions scandal.

Europe’s biggest automaker is counting on a deal with U.S. authorities and car owners next month over its rigging of diesel emissions tests while pushing a strategic overhaul across its 12-brand group.

Nevertheless, some analysts said VW was not out of the woods yet in terms of the impact from its diesel emission woes.

“As we still expect additional burdens related to Dieselgate in 2016, we stick to our sceptical view on VW,” said DZ Bank analyst Michael Punzet.

The STOXX 600 Bank sector index was down 1.3 percent, making it the biggest sectoral faller, with stocks such as UniCredit , Sabadell and Credit Suisse all down by between 2.7 and 3.4 percent.

In a note on Tuesday, JP Morgan reiterated that banks could unwind some prior losses but added that for the sector to perform sustainably, stronger economic growth was needed.

Among stocks outperforming the weaker overall market was steelmaker ArcelorMittal, which rose 3.7 percent after Rabobank raised its rating on the stock to “hold” from “reduce.”

European equities have had an element of support of late from the euro’s relative weakness against the U.S dollar, with a weaker euro typically helping European exporters.

The dollar hovered near its highest level in two months against a basket of currencies on Tuesday on growing expectations of an imminent U.S. interest rate hike, while the euro lost ground.

The dollar has risen over the last week following comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, who said a rate increase in coming months would be “appropriate” if the U.S. economy and jobs market continued to improve.

Nevertheless, some fund managers remained cautious on the near-term outlook for equities, given uncertainty over future U.S. interest rate rises and next month’s vote in Britain over whether or not to stay in the European Union.

“We remain underweight on equities,” said Francois Savary, chief investment officer at Geneva-based fund management and consultancy firm Prime Partners.

Today’s European research round-up

ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon (see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets for site in development). In a real-time, multimedia format from 0600 London time through the 1630 closing bell, it will include the best of our market reporting, Stocks Buzz service, Eikon graphics, Reuters pictures, eye-catching research and market zeitgeist. Breaking news and dramatic market moves will continue to be alerted to all clients and we will continue to provide a short opening story and comprehensive closing reports.

If you have any thoughts, suggestions or feedback on this, please email mike.dolan@thomsonreuters.com.

Mike Dolan, Markets Editor EMEA.