a year ago
European shares led down by Sweden's Elekta
June 1, 2016 / 7:15 AM / a year ago

European shares led down by Sweden's Elekta

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 1 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Wednesday, extending the previous session's losses and starting June on a muted note, with Sweden's Elekta the worst performer after a set of disappointing results.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.5 percent, extending a fall of 0.8 percent in the previous session. The STOXX Europe 600 index also fell 0.5 percent.

Both indexes had posted a third straight month of gains despite the falls on the last trading day of May. It was the biggest monthly rise for the indexes since November.

Care company Elekta was the top STOXX 600 faller, down as much as 7 percent after its first quarter earnings lagged. It also said that its performance in the first half in general would be weak. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
