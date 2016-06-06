FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European shares propped up by gains in mining and oil companies
June 6, 2016 / 7:15 AM / a year ago

European shares propped up by gains in mining and oil companies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - European stocks rose on Monday, as gains in the shares of major mining and oil companies propped up the region’s markets, which had fallen at the end of last week after weak U.S. jobs data.

The pan-European STOXX 600 and FTSEurofirst 300 equity indexes were both up by 0.1 percent by 0710 GMT.

Last Friday’s weak U.S jobs data hit the U.S. dollar on currency markets, but this in turn gave a lift to the commodity sector, since a weaker dollar makes commodities priced in that currency more affordable for consumers paying with other currencies.

Mining stocks such as Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton rose around 4 percent as the price of copper climbed to its highest level in around 4 weeks.

The shares of oil majors such as BP and Total also rose as oil prices advanced. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

