FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares retreat as Erste leads down bank stocks
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 8, 2016 / 7:20 AM / in a year

European shares retreat as Erste leads down bank stocks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 8 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Wednesday, retreating after two straight days of gains, as a drop in Austrian bank Erste knocked back financial stocks.

The pan-European STOXX 600 and FTSEurofirst 300 indexes both fell 0.4 percent, after having risen for the last two days.

Erste fell 3.9 percent, after insurance company Uniqa said late on Tuesday that it would sell around 17.4 million Erste shares.

The shares of payment systems company Ingenico also fell 4.8 percent, impacted by a slump in its rival VeriFone after VeriFone posted lower-than-expected earnings.

However, Sainsbury rose 2.6 percent after the British supermarket operator’s first-quarter sales beat market forecasts, even though Sainsbury warned that it expected market conditions to remain tough. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.