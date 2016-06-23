FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European shares rise as voting starts in Britain's EU referendum
June 23, 2016 / 7:25 AM / a year ago

European shares rise as voting starts in Britain's EU referendum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Thursday as firmer copper prices lifted mining stocks, while many investors expected Britain to vote to stay in the European Union.

The pan-European STOXX 600 and the FTSEurofirst 300 were both up by 0.5 percent, set for their fifth straight day of gains.

Supermarket Tesco outperformed the broader market with a 3 percent rise after reporting a second successive quarter of UK underlying sales growth.

Voting got underway on Thursday on Britain's referendum on whether or not to stay in the European Union. Most opinion polls put the "Leave" and "Remain" camps at neck-and-neck, although bookmakers have consistently given a greater probability towards Britain staying in the EU.

Britain's FTSE 100 equity index was up 0.7 percent, while sterling also rose on currency markets. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)

