European shares fall but Spanish market rises after election result

LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Monday, weighed down by uncertainty over Britain’s decision last week to leave the European Union, although the Madrid market rose after Spain’s election result.

The Pan-European STOXX 600 and the similar FTSEurofirst 300 indexes both fell by 0.6-0.7 percent.

Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.4 percent, adding to a 3.2 percent slump on Friday caused by the country’s shock decision to vote in favour of leaving the EU.

Spain’s IBEX rose around 3 percent after acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy’s centre-right People’s Party (PP) fared better than expected in weekend elections.