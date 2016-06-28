FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European shares rise for first time in three days after Brexit rout
June 28, 2016 / 7:20 AM / a year ago

European shares rise for first time in three days after Brexit rout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - European shares rose for the first time in three days on Tuesday, attempting a recovery from the heavy sell-off in the previous two sessions after Britain’s shock vote to leave the European Union.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index, which had slumped 11 percent in the last two sessions.

British and European banking stocks, which had suffered the worst of the market rout of the last two days, climbed back up, with Barclays up 6.3 percent while Deutsche Bank rose 3.5 percent.

Volkswagen shares rose 2.9 percent, as sources said the German carmaker was nearing a settlement valued at more than $15 billion with nearly 500,000 U.S. diesel owners and government regulators over polluting vehicles.

Shares in oil majors also advanced to add a further stabilising effect to the market, with oil prices climbing as a looming strike in Norway threatened to cut output in western Europe’s biggest producer. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Vikram Subhedar)

