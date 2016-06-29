FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
European shares rise on firmer oil and chance of more stimulus
June 29, 2016 / 7:20 AM / a year ago

European shares rise on firmer oil and chance of more stimulus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Wednesday, with higher oil prices and the chance of more monetary stimulus helping markets in their bid to recover from the hit from Britain's vote to exit the European Union.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index, which had slumped 11 percent over the course of Friday and Monday, rose 1.2 percent, building on a 2.6 percent gain in the previous session.

The FTSEurofirst 300 also stood 1.2 percent higher.

The shares of European oil majors rose as the impact from a potential strike in Norway lifted oil prices.

European stocks were further supported from a drop in sovereign bond yields, with France's 10-year bond yield hitting a new record low amid expectations for further monetary stimulus to offset the negative impact of last week's 'Brexit' vote on the euro zone economy. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)

