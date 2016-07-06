FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European shares fall as banking stocks lose ground
July 6, 2016 / 7:15 AM / a year ago

European shares fall as banking stocks lose ground

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - European stocks fell on Wednesday, led lower by a drop in the shares of major banks, as persistent worries over Britain's vote to leave the European Union weighed on markets.

The pan-European STOXX 600 and the similar FTSEurofirst 300 index were both down by 0.5 percent.

The STOXX Europe 600 banks index fell 1.2 percent, with shares in Spain's Caixabank down 1.8 percent after Caixabank warned it expected a 1.25 billion euro ($1.4 billion) hit related to mortgage clauses.

$1 = 0.9044 euros Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta

