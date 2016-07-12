FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European shares edge up for fourth straight session
July 12, 2016 / 7:16 AM / a year ago

European shares edge up for fourth straight session

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - European shares edged higher on Tuesday, boosted by a rise in Shire after positive drug trial results, with Daimler also gaining after its quarterly results.

The STOXX Europe 600 was up 0.3 percent, up for a fourth straight session. On Monday it closed at its highest level since Britain voted to leave the EU, after Theresa May won the race the succeed Prime Minister David Cameron much more quickly than expected, reducing political uncertainty.

Shire rose 4 percent after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its latest eye drops, allowing the company to bring to market its most important pipeline medicine.

Daimler was also a top gainer, up 3.8 percent after beating expectations with a solid second quarter (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

