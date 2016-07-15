European shares fall, travel stocks hit by attack in France

LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) - European stock markets fell on Friday, with the shares of travel and leisure companies dropping after an attack in the French city of Nice that killed more than 80 people.

A gunman at the wheel of a heavy truck ploughed into a crowd celebrating Bastille Day in Nice late on Thursday, killing at least 84 people and injuring scores more in what French President Francois Hollande called a terrorist act.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.3 percent, with France's CAC equity index down by 0.5 percent.

Shares in French hotels operator Accor fell 4 percent, while shares in airlines such as Air France-KLM , easyJet and British Airways' owner International Consolidated Airlines Group also fell by between 1.6 to 3 percent.

Shares in Swiss luxury goods companies Swatch and Richemont also slumped after Swatch issued a profit warning, with Swatch shares sliding 12 percent. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Gareth Jones)