European shares make little progress as weaker airlines offset firmer banks

(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)

* Airlines slump as Lufthansa issues profit warning

* STOXX 600 index down around 7 pct so far in 2016

* ECB keeps rates unchanged at record lows

* But Draghi comments give boost to euro zone bank stocks

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - European stocks made little progress on Thursday, as a drop in the shares of major airlines offset gains in some banks which were propped up by more signs that the ECB would look to support the sector.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index and the similar FTSEurofirst 300 were both flat going into the close of the trading session.

Airline stocks fell amid fears that consumers may avoid travelling abroad for holidays after last week's attack in Nice, for which militant group Islamic State has claimed responsibility, and the attempted coup in Turkey.

Lufthansa slid 5.3 percent after issuing a profit warning. Air France-KLM fell 4.4 percent, and easyJet dropped 5.4 percent after posting lower revenues.

"The airline sector is under pressure. We don't own any airline stocks for now and we prefer the tech and healthcare sector," said Francois Savary, chief investment officer at fund management and consultancy firm Prime Partners.

Euro zone bank stocks rose as the ECB, which kept interest rates on hold at record lows, signalled its intent to address some of the problems in the sector, whose shares have slumped some 30 percent on average in 2016..

ECB President Mario Draghi said a state-funded backstop may be part of the solution to managing the problem of high levels of bad loans in the euro zone banking system.

"He said they need to tackle non-performing loans, which has helped bank stocks a bit, but it's still not much in terms of concrete measures," said Clairinvest fund manager Ion-Marc Valahu.

While the STOXX 600 is up around 10 percent from a low point reached in late June after markets slumped in the immediate aftermath of Britain's shock vote to leave the European Union, the index remains down 7 percent since the start of 2016.

Last month's Brexit vote has added to market uncertainty and is expected to affect the British and European economies, which in turn has put more pressure on European bank stocks.

"I'd find it hard to justify buying the markets at these current levels," said Richard Griffiths, associate director at Berkeley Futures. (Editing by Catherine Evans)