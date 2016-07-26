FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares open slightly lower, Commerzbank slips
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 26, 2016 / 7:25 AM / a year ago

European shares open slightly lower, Commerzbank slips

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)

MILAN, July 26 (Reuters) - European shares were slightly lower in early trading on Tuesday with Commerzbank among the leading fallers after the German bank disappointed with a fall in core capital.

By 0717 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.2 percent.

Small moves on the benchmark indices masked active trading in underlying stocks as earnings season gets underway.

Commerzbank fell 3.7 percent after second-quarter operating profit and capital cushion fell with results hit by pension liabilities and Italian sovereign debt exposure.

Luxottica was another big faller, down 3.5 percent, as Barclays and JP Morgan cut their price targets on the stock after the Italian eyewear maker cut its outlook for the year.

Among the outperformers, French car parts supplier Faurecia rose 4 percent after it raised its 2016 outlook. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Editing by Vikram Subhedar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.