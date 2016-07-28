FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
European shares slip as Dialog dives while Shell slides
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 28, 2016 / 7:22 AM / a year ago

European shares slip as Dialog dives while Shell slides

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - European shares retreated on Thursday, weighed down by some weak corporate updates out from the likes of Dialog Semiconductor and oil major Royal Dutch Shell.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index and the similar FTSEurofirst 300 were both down by 0.3 percent in early session trading.

Dialog dropped by 10 percent, the worst-performing stock on the STOXX 600 index, after the German company cut its 2016 sales outlook, while Shell fell by 4 percent after it reported a slump in profits.

Shares in British bank Lloyds also fell 3.4 percent after Lloyds warned of a likely drop in demand caused by Britain's vote to quit the European Union and added it would accelerate its cost-cutting plan to offset the more testing economic environment.

The STOXX 600 has rebounded by around 10 percent from a low point reached on June 27 after last month's shock Brexit vote, but it remains down by around 7 percent so far in 2016. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Vikram Subhedar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.