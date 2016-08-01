FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 1, 2016 / 7:20 AM / a year ago

European shares led higher by positive bank stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)

MILAN, Aug 1 (Reuters) - European shares rose in early deals on Monday, underpinned by gains among banking stocks after results of a Europe-wide stress tests delivered no negative surprises.

By 0707 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.4 percent, while the STOXX 600 Banking index rose 0.7 percent, making it one of the biggest sectoral gainers.

Italian lender Monte dei Paschi, which emerged as the worst performer in the stress tests, rose 5.8 percent, reflecting some optimism over a last minute rescue plan.

Other Italian banks including UniCredit were among the top performers in the sector, while Deutsche Bank rose 2.6 percent after its Chief Risk Officer said the tests had shown there was no reason for a capital hike at the German bank.

Among the fallers, Heineken dropped 2.7 percent after reporting first half revenue below Reuters' estimates. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Kit Rees)

