a year ago
European shares hit fresh 7-week high, Maersk leads
August 12, 2016 / 7:25 AM / a year ago

European shares hit fresh 7-week high, Maersk leads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - European shares edged higher to set a fresh seven-week peak on Friday, with the market underpinned by stronger energy companies and companies such as A.P. Moller-Maersk which rose sharply on earnings updates.

Shares in Maersk rose 4.9 percent, the top gainer in the pan-European STOXX 600 index, after the Danish shipping and oil giant kept its 2016 profit forecast despite reporting net profits below expectations.

Energy shares tracked higher crude oil prices, with the European Oil and Gas index rising 1 percent, the top sectoral gainer. Shares in Tullow Oil, BP and Royal Dutch Shell rose 1.1 to 4.4 percent.

The STOXX Europe 600 index was up 0.1 percent by 0717 GMT after hitting a seven-week high earlier in the session, recouping all of its post-Brexit losses. The FTSEurofirst 300 index was also up 0.1 percent. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
