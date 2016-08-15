FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
European shares hover near 7-week highs
#Market News
August 15, 2016 / 7:15 AM / a year ago

European shares hover near 7-week highs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - European stocks held steady on Monday at 7-week highs.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index, now up nearly 12 percent from its post-Brexit lows, rose 0.1 percent at the open.

Shares in Belgian pharmaceuticals group UCB surged 8 percent after a U.S. court confirmed the validity of a patent related to the Vimpat product.

Sage Group fell 4.1 percent after the company said an internal login had been used to gain unauthorised access to the data of some of its British customers.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Vikram Subhedar

