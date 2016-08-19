FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European shares set for biggest weekly fall since July
#Market News
August 19, 2016 / 7:16 AM / a year ago

European shares set for biggest weekly fall since July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)

LONDON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - European markets fell on Friday putting the STOXX 600 on track to post its biggest weekly loss since July with all major sectors in the red on the day.

The STOXX 600 index fell 0.2 retreating from a 7-week high reached earlier in the week. Volumes remained light.

Vopak, the world's largest independent storage tank operator, was among the top fallers, down more than 2 percent after it reported first half results.

William Hill, however, rose over 5 percent after Rank Group and 888's bid for the bookmaker broke down.

Sweden's Nibe jumped 4.3 percent after reporting a pretax profit just above forecast. (Reporting by Kit Rees, Editing by Vikram Subhedar)

