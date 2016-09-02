FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 2, 2016 / 7:35 AM / a year ago

European shares open steady before key U.S data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets for site in development. See the bottom of the report)

MILAN, Sept 2 (Reuters) - European shares were little changed in early deals on Friday, as investors awaited for key U.S. jobs data later in the day for clues about the Federal Reserve's next interest rate hike.

By 0709 GMT, the pan-European STOXX index was up 0.01 percent, following a flat close in the previous session.

SBM Offshore plunged 10 percent, leading STOXX losers, after prosecutors in Brazil rejected a deal allowing the Dutch oil-ship lessor to avoid prosecution for corruption related to contracts with oil group Petrobras.

Accor was among the biggest gainers, up 3.1 percent, boosted by an upgrade from Barclays, while Rocket Internet fell 9 percent after the German e-commerce investor reported a first-half consolidated loss. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)

