MILAN, Sept 2 European shares were little changed in early deals on Friday, as investors awaited for key U.S. jobs data later in the day for clues about the Federal Reserve's next interest rate hike.
By 0709 GMT, the pan-European STOXX index was up 0.01 percent, following a flat close in the previous session.
SBM Offshore plunged 10 percent, leading STOXX losers, after prosecutors in Brazil rejected a deal allowing the Dutch oil-ship lessor to avoid prosecution for corruption related to contracts with oil group Petrobras.
Accor was among the biggest gainers, up 3.1 percent, boosted by an upgrade from Barclays, while Rocket Internet fell 9 percent after the German e-commerce investor reported a first-half consolidated loss. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)
Japan asks European aviation agency to ensure safety of Rolls-Royce 787 engines
TOKYO, Sept 2 Japan has asked the European Aviation Safety Agency to ensure a problem with Rolls-Royce engines powering Boeing 787 Dreamliners does not repeat to cause flight disruptions or affect safety.
UPDATE 1-China says probing Didi, Uber deal on anti-trust concerns
* China ministry: no Didi-Uber China merger application received
China leverage ratio will continue to rise in short term -vice c.bank gov
BEIJING, Sept 2 Yi Gang, a People's Bank of China deputy governor, said on Friday that China needs to stabilise the leverage ratio in the economy, though he noted use of debt capital is likely to increase in the short term.