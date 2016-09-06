FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
REFILE-European shares hover near 3-mo highs, Ingenico slumps
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 6, 2016 / 7:35 AM / a year ago

REFILE-European shares hover near 3-mo highs, Ingenico slumps

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds dropped word in third paragraph)

LONDON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - European shares rose slightly on Tuesday and held near their highest levels since April supported on the day by the energy sector and a jump in shares of healthcare firm Fresenius which rose following an acquisition in Spain.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.1 percent, with the intra-day peaks in April proving to be a hurdle for the index.

Underscoring investor skittishness and low tolerance for earnings disappointments, French payments firm Ingenico Group fell nearly 13 percent in heavy volumes, after the cutting its full-year targets in the wake of a "sudden and significant decline" in U.S. sales.

Helping to offset those losses was a 4.5 percent jump for German medical company Fresenius SE which said it was buying Spain's biggest private hospital chain, Quironsalud, for 5.76 billion euros ($6.42 billion).

The rally in crude oil prices continued to underpin shares of major producers such as Total and Royal Dutch Shell . (Reporting by Kit Rees, Editing by Vikram Subhedar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.