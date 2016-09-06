(Adds dropped word in third paragraph)
LONDON, Sept 6 European shares rose slightly on Tuesday and held near their highest levels since April supported on the day by the energy sector and a jump in shares of healthcare firm Fresenius which rose following an acquisition in Spain.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.1 percent, with the intra-day peaks in April proving to be a hurdle for the index.
Underscoring investor skittishness and low tolerance for earnings disappointments, French payments firm Ingenico Group fell nearly 13 percent in heavy volumes, after the cutting its full-year targets in the wake of a "sudden and significant decline" in U.S. sales.
Helping to offset those losses was a 4.5 percent jump for German medical company Fresenius SE which said it was buying Spain's biggest private hospital chain, Quironsalud, for 5.76 billion euros ($6.42 billion).
The rally in crude oil prices continued to underpin shares of major producers such as Total and Royal Dutch Shell . (Reporting by Kit Rees, Editing by Vikram Subhedar)
