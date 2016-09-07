FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
European shares steady near 8 month high
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Trump heads for Texas as flood waters rise
Trump heads for Texas as flood waters rise
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 7, 2016 / 7:20 AM / a year ago

European shares steady near 8 month high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - European shares were flat on Wednesday, remaining just off an 8 month high, supported by a rise in Weir Group and well-received company results which helped to counteract weak data out of Germany.

The STOXX Europe 600 was flat in percentage terms at 349.43. The index hit its highest level since January on Monday, before weak data from the United States saw it fall back in the previous session.

Weak data also hindered stocks on Wednesday, and Germany's DAX underperformed slight gains for other euro zone indexes after German industrial production unexpectedly fell in July. It recorded its steepest fall in 23 months.

The top STOXX 600 riser was Weir Group, after Morgan Stanley raised the engineering group to "overweight" from "equal weight".

Equipment rental firm Ashtead rose 2.8 percent after it said it saw full-year results coming in ahead of expectations. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Kit Rees)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.