a year ago
European shares slide, poised for biggest loss since June
#Market News
September 12, 2016 / 7:20 AM / a year ago

European shares slide, poised for biggest loss since June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - European shares fell by their most in nearly three months in early deals on Monday, hit by a global sell-off in stocks and bonds as investors fretted over the outlook for monetary policy in the United States.

Shares in the United States and Asian sunk as bond yields rose around the world. Investors fretted over a potential rate rise by the U.S. Federal Reserve next week, as they also questioned whether central bank policy had reached the limits of its effectiveness.

The STOXX 600 was down 1.8 percent, set for its biggest fall since late June. The growth-sensitive basic resources sector slumped 3.5 percent, the worst performer on the day, while bank stocks fell 1.9 percent.

German-listed E.ON was the top faller, down 13 percent after it spun off its Uniper division, while Linde dropped 7.4 percent after its Praxair merger fell apart. (Reporting by Alistair Smout, Editing by Vikram Subhedar)

