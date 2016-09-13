FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European shares rise to end three-day losing streak
#Market News
September 13, 2016 / 7:20 AM / a year ago

European shares rise to end three-day losing streak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Tuesday to end a three-day losing streak, as dovish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve official Lael Brainard buoyed equity markets.

Brainard said on Monday that the Fed should avoid removing support for the U.S economy too quickly, which solidified the view that the U.S central bank would leave interest rates unchanged next week.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index, which had fallen in the last three sessions, recovered to rise by 0.5 percent.

Shares in Swiss global private markets investment management company Partners Group surged 10 percent to a record high after posting higher interim profits, although UK online grocer Ocado fell 9 percent after warning of margin pressure. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alistair Smout)

