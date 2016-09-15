FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
European shares edge up, remain near one-month lows
GE shifts strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
#Market News
September 15, 2016 / 7:25 AM / a year ago

European shares edge up, remain near one-month lows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - European shares edged higher on Thursday, looking to break off from a week-long losing run, as gains at supermarket operator Morrisons and Zodiac Aerospace lent some support to stock markets.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index, which had fallen for the last five days in a row, was up by 0.2 percent, although it remained near one-month lows.

Morrison rose 5.3 percent, the top performer on the STOXX 600, after the company returned to profit growth.

Zodiac Aerospace, which has issued a string of profit warnings over the last year, also rose 4.1 percent after reporting higher than expected full-year revenues.

However, shares in Next fell after the British clothing retailer warned of volatile trading as it reported a fall in first-half profits. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
