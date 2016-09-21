FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 21, 2016 / 7:20 AM / a year ago

Banking shares lead bounce across European stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)

* FTSEurofirst 300 // XX pct, Euro STOXX 50 // pct

LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Wednesday, buoyed by a rally in banks, after a policy overhaul at the Bank of Japan lifted risky assets globally.

The STOXX 600 index rose 1 percent, led higher by a 2.1 percent rise in banking stocks, with Barclays and Banco Popular among the top risers.

Euro zone banks rose nearly 3 percent and were on track for their best day since mid-July.

Europe took its cue from Asian markets which welcomed the Bank of Japan's decision to adopt a target for long-term interest rates. Investors also awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates, which were expected to be left unchanged.

French tech firm Atos was the top riser on the STOXX 600, gaining 4.3 percent after a broker upgrade.

Among the fallers, however, Ubisoft declined 1.7 percent after launching convertible bonds for around 400 million euros. (Reporting by Kit Rees, Editing by Vikram Subhedar)

