FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
European shares slip as banking and energy stocks fall
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 26, 2016 / 7:15 AM / a year ago

European shares slip as banking and energy stocks fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - European stocks fell on Monday as a pullback in the shares of major banking and energy companies weighed on the region's markets.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.7 percent in early session trading. The index remains down by around 6 percent since the start of 2016.

The STOXX Europe 600 Banking index fell 1.2 percent, with British bank Lloyds declining by 1.3 percent after Goldman Sachs cut its rating on Lloyds to "sell" from "neutral.

The STOXX Europe 600 Oil & Gas index also fell 1.4 percent, reflecting a sharp drop in oil prices in recent sessions. Crude oil prices had tumbled 4 percent on Friday, although oil prices edged back up a touch on Monday. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Vikram Subhedar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.