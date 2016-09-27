BRIEF-Josef Mandelbaum to step down as CEO of Perion
* Says board of directors has begun a search for company's next CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Sept 27 European shares bounced back from a one-week low on Tuesday, mirroring gains in Asia where stocks rose after Democrat Hillary Clinton was perceived by financial market participants to be the winner of the first U.S. presidential debate late on Monday.
Many investors appear to see Clinton as the preferred candidate, while few are sure what a Trump presidency might mean for international trade or the domestic economy. A CNN poll of viewers showed 62 percent thought Clinton won the debate with 27 percent for Trump.
Cyclical stocks were in demand, with Europe's main banks index up 0.9 percent, the top sector gainer, while travel and leisure stocks rose 0.8 percent.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.5 percent.
Among the big movers, British lender Close Brothers rose 3.5 percent following a rise in full-year adjusted operating profit, while heating and plumbing products supplier Wolseley fell 4.5 percent as tough market conditions forced it to close 80 UK branches and a distribution centre.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)
MUMBAI, Sept 27 Google, a unit of Alphabet Inc , said on Tuesday it launched Google Station in India, a service that aims to deepen its reach across the country, as the search giant seeks to bring more people on to its Google platform.
Sept 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 44 points on Tuesday, or as much as 0.7 percent, according to financial bookmakers, with futures also up 0.7 percent ahead of the cash market open.