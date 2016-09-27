LONDON, Sept 27 European shares bounced back from a one-week low on Tuesday, mirroring gains in Asia where stocks rose after Democrat Hillary Clinton was perceived by financial market participants to be the winner of the first U.S. presidential debate late on Monday.

Many investors appear to see Clinton as the preferred candidate, while few are sure what a Trump presidency might mean for international trade or the domestic economy. A CNN poll of viewers showed 62 percent thought Clinton won the debate with 27 percent for Trump.

Cyclical stocks were in demand, with Europe's main banks index up 0.9 percent, the top sector gainer, while travel and leisure stocks rose 0.8 percent.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.5 percent.

Among the big movers, British lender Close Brothers rose 3.5 percent following a rise in full-year adjusted operating profit, while heating and plumbing products supplier Wolseley fell 4.5 percent as tough market conditions forced it to close 80 UK branches and a distribution centre.

