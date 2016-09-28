FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
European shares edge higher as Deutsche Bank recovers
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 28, 2016 / 7:25 AM / a year ago

European shares edge higher as Deutsche Bank recovers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)

LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - European shares rose slightly on Wednesday, lifted by gains among commodity stocks, while Deutsche Bank rose from all-time lows hit in the previous session after its CEO said there was no need of a cash call.

By 0711 GMt, Europe's STOXX 600 index rose 0.7 percent, with the basic resources index index leading sectoral gainers on the back of higher metal prices, while rising crude prices helped energy stocks.

Deutsche Bank rose 3.2 percent after CEO John Cryan personally ruled out a possible capital increase while dismissing a report that the German lender had sought government help to settle a $14 billion U.S. demand.

Among other big movers, TUI rose 3 percent after the travel firm nudged up its full-year profit outlook, while Kone fell 2 percent after the Finnish elevator maker kept its targets unchanged. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Kit Rees)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.