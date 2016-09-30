BRIEF-BofA says takeaway.com IPO values co at 993 mln euros
* Total size of offering amounts to approximately euros 328 million prior to exercise of over-allotment option
LONDON, Sept 30 European shares fell sharply in early deals on Friday to touch their lowest level in eight weeks as fresh concerns over the stability of Deutsche Bank hit banking stocks.
By 0723 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 1.6 percent, having touched its lowest level since early August, as the STOXX Europe Banks index fell 3 percent, the biggest sectoral faller. No sector was in positive territory.
Deutsche Bank fell nearly 9 percent to below 10 euros for the first time ever after Bloomberg reported that some hedge funds that clear derivatives trades with the bank had withdrawn some excess cash, a sign that counterparties are wary of doing business with it.
In a statement on Friday, Deutsche reiterated its trading clients remained largely supportive.
Among the few gainers, Osram rose 1 percent after German daily Handelsblatt reported that several Chinese companies were interested in buying the lighting company. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Atul Prakash)
Sept 30 Online trading company IG Group Holdings Plc said it had agreed to buy news and research portal DailyFX and its associated assets from U.S. retail broker FXCM Inc for $40 million.
Sept 30 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 0.9 percent on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 1 percent ahead of the cash market open.