LONDON Oct 17 European shares fell on Monday as
weak-looking business updates from companies such as media group
Pearson and Norwegian seafood company Marine Harvest
weighed on the market.
Equity markets were further dented by comments late on
Friday from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, whose
remarks on the need for aggressive steps to rebuild the U.S.
economy boosted long-dated U.S bond yields.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down by 0.4
percent, with the index down by around 7 percent so far in 2016.
Pearson fell 4.1 percent, among the worst-performers on
Britain's FTSE 100 and on the STOXX 600, after the
company warned of tough trading conditions.
Marine Harvest shares also fell 3.7 percent after the
company cut its 2016 output guidance.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)