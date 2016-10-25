FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 25, 2016 / 7:15 AM / in 10 months

European stocks lifted by Randstad, Orange and miners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Tuesday, as gains in Randstad, Orange and major mining companies lifted the region's stock markets.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up by 0.2 percent, although the STOXX 600 remains down by around 6 percent since the start of 2016.

Randstad was among the best performers, climbing by 3.7 percent after the world's second-largest staffing agency reported a rise in third quarter core earnings that slightly beat market forecasts.

French telecoms group Orange advanced by 2.7 percent after reporting third quarter core profits slightly ahead of market expectations, while stronger copper prices boosted mining stocks.

However, shares in semi-conductors group AMS slumped 16 percent after it gave a weak Q4 outlook. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

