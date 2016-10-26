FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
European shares fall as commodities, Lloyds weigh
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 26, 2016 / 7:35 AM / 10 months ago

European shares fall as commodities, Lloyds weigh

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)

LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - European equities edged lower on Wednesday as investors digested a slew of earnings reports, with commodity-related stocks and British bank Lloyds under pressure, though well-recieved results from Santander buoyed Spanish stocks.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.3 percent, as a pullback in oil prices and miners were hit 6.5 percent drop in Antofagasta's shares after its results.

British banking stock Lloyds also dropped 3 percent after it too reported results.

Earnings weighed on chemical company Novozymes, which dropped 11.5 percent and was the biggest faller on the STOXX 600 after posting a lower-than-expected third quarter operating profit and trimming its full-year outlook to the lower end of its previous range.

It was joined by Finnish packaging firm Huhtamaki , which fell 8.5 percent after its own update fell short of expectations.

However, Spain's IBEX outperformed, rising 0.1 percent after Banco Santander beat forecasts, sending shares up 1 percent. nL8N1CW0OR]

Logitech jumped more than 11 percent after it saw a rise in Q2 retail revenue, while Kering also rose naerly 8 percent after its Gucci unit posted its first double digit growth since 2012. (Reporting by Kit Rees)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.