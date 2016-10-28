LONDON Oct 28 European equities fell to their
lowest in more than a week on Friday, with companies such as
insulin maker Novo Nordisk and digital security firm
Gemalto slumping more than 10 percent after their
quarterly results.
Investors' tolerance have shown little tolerance for
earnings disappointments in recent weeks with shares of
companies missing estimates or warning on profits getting
punished severely.
Denmark's Novo Nordisk shares slumped 14.5 percent and were
on track for worst single-day loss in more than a decade after
the company lowered its full-year profit growth forecast and
said it saw ongoing market difficulties in the United States.
Gemalto shares were down 13.8 percent after a
worse-than-expected outlook for 2017.
RBS shares rose 1.7 percent after its results,
extending the recent run of banks outperforming broader
markets.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.7
percent after falling to its lowest level since Oct. 17.
Latest weekly funds flow data from Bank of America Merrill
Lynch and EPFR showed European equities funds suffered outflows
for a record 38th straight week, though the magnitude of
outflows at $0.7 billion, were the smallest since January.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash, Editing by Vikram Subhedar)