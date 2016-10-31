FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European equities fall for 6th straight day as oil stocks slip
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
October 31, 2016 / 8:35 AM / 10 months ago

European equities fall for 6th straight day as oil stocks slip

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - European shares fell for a sixth straight session on Monday with energy shares tracking weaker oil prices and banks losing ground again.

The weakness put Europe's STOXX 600, down 0.4 percent on the day, on track for a second month of losses. The index is down about 7 percent this year.

The STOXX Europe 600 Oil and Gas index fell 0.9 percent, the top sector decliner, as crude oil prices extended declines after non-OPEC producers made no specific commitment to join the OPEC in limiting oil output levels to prop up prices.

Financial stocks also came under pressure following some recent poor bank earnings, with the sector index falling 0.7 percent.

However, Swiss chemicals company Sika surged 12 percent to a record high after saying that it had won the latest round in its bitter takeover battle with Saint-Gobain, down 1.1 percent. (Reporting by Atul Prakash, Editing by Vikram Subhedar)

