in 10 months
European shares snap losing streak, boosted by Shell earnings
#Market News
November 1, 2016 / 8:35 AM / in 10 months

European shares snap losing streak, boosted by Shell earnings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Tuesday and were on track to snap a six- session losing streak with Shell providing the biggest boost to the index following forecast-beating results.

Royal Dutch Shell rose 3.7 percent after the oil major reported an 18 percent rise in underlying net profit, beating analysts forecasts and saying that next year's capital spend will be at the bottom end of the expected range.

The move in Shell contrasted with BP, which was down 1 percent. While BP's underlying replacement cost profit, the company's definition of net income, beat expectations, traders said the beat was largely on the back of a one-off tax credit while upstream results came in below forecasts.

In all, the STOXX Europe 600 was up 0.4 percent, after falling 1.1 percent in October.

Moneysupermarket Group was the top riser, up 7.8 percent and set for its best day in three years after the price comparison site reported results.

Tyre maker Nokian and consumer goods firm Orkla also rose after earnings and were up 5.8 percent and 4.4 percent respectively. (Reporting by Alistair Smout, Editing by Vikram Subhedar)

