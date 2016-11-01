(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
* STOXX 600 falls 1.1 percent, volatility rise
* Uncertainty over U.S. election grows as poll give Trump an
edge
* Shell rises after expectations beat, but weak upstream
hits BP
* Standard Chartered helps take market lower
By Danilo Masoni and Alistair Smout
MILAN, Nov 1 European shares fell for a seventh
straight day on Tuesday, led lower by weaker financial stocks,
as uncertainty about next week's U.S. presidential election
weighed.
The STOXX 600 fell 1.1 percent, with no sector
ending in positive territory. The losing streak is the longest
since February, although the pan-European index remained within
the narrow trading range it has been moving in for 15 weeks.
Traders said uncertainty over the U.S. vote was fuelled by a
Washington Post-ABC News poll that gave Republican candidate
Donald Trump a slight lead over his rival Hillary Clinton, as
Democratic support dipped.
"A poll from ABC that gave Trump a slender lead over Clinton
has been the catalyst for some fairly significant risk-off
moves," said ETX Capital analyst Neil Wilson.
"Given how far ahead in the polls Clinton was very recently,
the fact that we're talking about a close race again is clearly
rattling investors ... we can expect more volatility in the
coming week."
Europe's volatility index rose 9 percent to its
highest point since late September.
Basic Resources outperformed as investors sought
refuge in precious metals miners such as Polymetal and
Fresnillo, which rose sharply as prices of gold, silver
and platinum rallied to one-month highs on concerns over the
outcome of the U.S. election.
Traders said a recent pull-back in crude oil prices and
uncertainty over a Dec. 4 constitutional referendum in Italy
also weighed on equities in Europe. Italy's blue-chip index
underperformed to fall 1.3 percent, while the country's
borrowing costs hit eight month highs.
Elsewhere activity was driven by earning updates.
Royal Dutch Shell rose 3.7 percent after the oil
major reported an 18-percent rise in underlying net profit,
beating analysts' forecasts and saying that next year's capital
spend will be at the bottom end of the expected range.
The move in Shell contrasted with BP, which was down
4.5 percent. While BP's underlying replacement cost profit, the
company's definition of net income, beat expectations, traders
said that was largely on the back of a one-off tax credit while
upstream results came in below forecasts.
In a weaker banking sector, Standard Chartered fell
5.4 percent after the British lender reported faltering income
in the third quarter. While the bank posted a second consecutive
quarter of profitability, it also flagged fresh compliance and
regulatory challenges after confirming Hong Kong's financial
regulator planned to take action against it.
"Much work has yet to be done by the management in order to
see some margin for growth and uplift in key markets," said Atif
Latif, director at Guardian Stockbrokers.
"The emerging market space continues to remain tough and
although loan impairments have started to improve we need to see
evidence of easing pressure in revenue and (earnings)
estimates."
Top riser was Moneysupermarket Group, up 10.3
percent, its best day in three years, after the price comparison
site reported strong trading and revenue growth.
Tyre maker Nokian and consumer goods firm Orkla
also rose after earnings.
(Editing by Catherine Evans)