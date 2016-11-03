LONDON Nov 3 European shares looked set to snap
their longest streak of losses in more than two years as good
corporate results, particularly from eurozone banks, helped
support indexes.
The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.2 percent after
hitting its lowest level in nearly four months earlier in the
session. The index fell in the past sessions on growing
nervousness before the U.S. presidential election.
Societe Generale shares rose more than 5 percent
while ING Groep shares were up 3.8 percent after
results.
British satellite company Inmarsat rose more than 9
percent, the top STOXX 600 gainer, after reporting a 5.8 percent
rise in third-quarter revenue, while Tate & Lyle gained
5.8 percent after raising its full-year profit
forecast.
Credit Suisse shares were on the backfoot, however,
after its results showed the bank lagged peers on trading
revenues over the third quarter and upped its litigation
provisions.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash, Editing by Vikram Subhedar)