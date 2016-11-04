FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
European shares weighed down by pharma stocks; Richemont rallies
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 4, 2016 / 8:30 AM / 10 months ago

European shares weighed down by pharma stocks; Richemont rallies

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)

MILAN, Nov 4 (Reuters) - European shares fell in early trade on Friday weighed down by weaker drugmakers after two U.S. lawmakers called on federal antitrust regulators to open a probe for possible price fixing.

By 0822 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.7 percent, while Europe's STOXX Healthcare subindex, down 1.6 percent, was the biggest sectoral faller.

The U.S. lawmakers on Thursday called to probe whether Sanofi, Eli Lilly and Co, Merck & Co Inc and Novo Nordisk A/S colluded to set prices for insulin and other diabetes drugs. Sanofi and Novo Nordisk were down 1.6 and 2.5 percent respectively.

Top faller in the sector was Hikma, which was hit by a price target cut at HSBC on concerns over U.S. regulatory investigations into price collusion in the pharma market.

French outdoor advertising company JCDecaux was also down, dropping 7 percent on a disappointing revenue growth outlook.

But Richemont rose 6 percent after the luxury goods group announce a management revamp following the release of its quarterly results which a trader said beat estimates. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Alistair Smout)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.