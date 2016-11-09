FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
European stock futures slide on prospect of Trump presidency
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 9, 2016 / 7:20 AM / 10 months ago

European stock futures slide on prospect of Trump presidency

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - European stock futures fell sharply on Wednesday and were poised for their worst day since the Brexit vote in the UK as global markets were left stunned by the rising possibility of Republican candidate and political outsider Donald Trump becoming the next U.S. President.

Futures for the Euro STOXX 50 fell 4.2 percent, and futures for the STOXX 600 were down 4.1 percent. Futures for the FTSE, DAX and CAC were down 3.3-3.9 percent lower.

Republican Donald Trump edged closer to winning the White House with a series of shocking wins in key states such as Florida and Ohio, rattling world markets that had expected Democrat Hillary Clinton to defeat the political outsider in Tuesday's U.S. election.

Analysts said that markets had been positioned for a Clinton win, and that substantial uncertainty over Trump's policy positions and the impact of his views on areas like trade were spooking markets.

"A Trump presidency is not good news in itself: US isolationism and protectionism is bad news for trade and potentially for economic growth," said Ronny Claeys, senior strategist at KBC Asset Management in Brussels."

"We do not really know what his policies will be (his plans were too vague or too contradictory) so we have increased uncertainty." (Reporting by Alistair Smout, Editing by Vikram Subhedar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.