FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
European shares fall at the open after Trump elected U.S. president
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 9, 2016 / 8:30 AM / 10 months ago

European shares fall at the open after Trump elected U.S. president

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - European shares fell at the open on Wednesday after Republican nominee and political outsider Donald Trump won the U.S. presidential election, bringing uncertainty which roiled global markets.

The STOXX Europe 600 fell 1.1 percent, but well off earlier lows. Growth-sensitive sectors such as autos, financials and oil firms were among the biggest laggards.

Markets had priced a win for Democrat Hillary Clinton, who was seen as a status quo option. There is substantial uncertainty about Trump's policy positions, as well as market scepticism over his views on topics such as trade.

Initial indicators had suggested falls of up to four percent at the open. Shortly before European markets opened, Trump gave a victory speech in which he said he would seek common ground and not hostility, seeking to work with other nations and to bring the country together.

Safe havens, seen as outperforming in times of uncertainty, rose. Swiss stocks were up 0.7 percent, and health care stocks, which faced tougher regulation under a Clinton presidency, rose 2.6 percent.

Healthcare stocks were the standout sector performers, up 2.4 percent in early trades as potential risks to pricing practices in the U.S. significantly reduced with a Trump win.

Gold miners were poised for a strong day as the precious metal enjoyed its best day since Britain's vote to leave the EU. Fresnillo rose 10 percent, also helped by a slumping Mexican peso, and was the best performing stock across the Stoxx 600. (Reporting by Alistair Smout, Editing by Vikram Subhedar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.